A Pembrokeshire businesswoman has been sentenced for driving her Mercedes A Class through Narberth town centre in the middle of the afternoon whilst three times over the drink-drive limit.

Hannah Van Dijk was found to have 106mcg of alcohol in her system when she was stopped by police on the afternoon of December 2. The legal limit is 35.

This week Van Dijk, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.

She was stopped by officers at around lunchtime on December 3 as she drove her Mercedes along Adams Road, Narberth.

The roadside breath test proved positive and Van Dijk was taken to Haverfordwest police station for further testing. These gave a lower reading of 106 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

District Judge Mark Leighton requested a full probation report before passing sentence and this was delivered by senior probation officer Julie Norman.

“At the time of the offence, Hannah Van Dijk who’s a self-employed businesswoman and owns a shop and online clothing business, was self-medicating,” she explained.

“But she has since been having regular appointments with the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service and hasn’t taken alcohol since the offence was committed.”

Van Dijke was represented in court by solicitor David Weale.

“This is a responsible lady whose business involves a lot of driving and who often has to be away for between ten and 12 days, choosing new stock,” he said.

“She realises her error and the fact that it has led her to disaster.”

Hannah van Dyjk, of Square Arm, Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Leigton.

“The reading is extremely high and deeply concerning,” he said.

“When it crosses 120, it’s a custodial sentence, and you weren’t far off.”

Van Dyjk was sentenced to a Community Order and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.