OVER 1,000 Unite union members in the Welsh Ambulance Service will commence the first of two 24-hour strikes tomorrow (Thursday, January 19).

The union says ambulance workers will join 23 picket lines across Wales in their fight to prevent the Welsh NHS from collapse - ahead of another strike on January 23.

Unite members voted by a margin of 88 per cent to strike over the well below inflation pay offer which has escalated the staffing crisis engulfing the Welsh NHS.

As is usual in these circumstances, Unite has agreed emergency ‘life and limb’ cover provisions with the Trust.

It comes following the most recent strike by ambulance workers in the GMB union, who formed a picket line at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Wednesday, January 11.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite stands 100 percent behind our Welsh Ambulance members who are striking to save our NHS. These workers are on the NHS frontline every day, saving lives and doing everything they can to protect the public."

Unite say 'a decent consolidated pay increase is the only way to improve NHS recruitment and relieve the crippling pressure' on our ambulance services.

A statement added that 'the recent proposal from Welsh Government of a one off payment simply does not cut it with our members'.

Unite Wales regional officer Richard Munn said: “Ambulance workers across Wales have had enough. They are not willing to sit back and see the vital lifesaving service that they provide continue to be driven into the ground.

"The stress on our members builds every day. Another below inflation pay rise is the final straw.

"Devaluing pay every year whilst the ambulance service staff are faced with more and more pressure has resulted in the current strike action. This strike is overwhelmingly the will of our members and we need the Welsh and UK Governments to take this incredibly seriously.

"We accept that Welsh Government have a desire to resolve this dispute but their current proposals are clearly not enough to end this dispute."

The Welsh Government has been approached for comment.