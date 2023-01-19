Swimming pools and leisure centres throughout Pembrokeshire are facing an existential threat as energy prices risk the worst spate of insolvencies in the sector’s history.

Analysts are suggesting that the cost of heating swimming pools could rise by up to 200 per cent. As a result, up to 79 per cent of public leisure facilities could be forced to close their doors before March 31, 2023.

“Keeping our leisure centres open is vitally important, not only for the physical well-being of the people of Pembrokeshire, but for their mental wellbeing too,” commented Cllr Rhys Jordan, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Wellbeing Champion.

Cllr Jordan is now pressing on county council officials to respond to the matter.

His comments were made following figures collated by the trade body UK Active that show that in the past year alone, 29 leisure centres, pools or gyms have closed either temporarily or permanently because of rising energy prices.

Additionally, more than 300 others have mitigated against higher bills by reducing their hours, increasing their fees or lowering their pool temperatures.

The problem is being exacerbated by supply chain issues due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

A global chlorine shortage has also pushed prices up by 79 per cent compared to 2019, while several pool chains have announced imminent closures due to an inability to purchase chlorine at all.

Meanwhile Dr Steven Jones, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Director of Community Services, has confirmed that there are currently no imminent plans to close the county’s leisure facilities.

MORE NEWS

“I can confirm there are no plans to close any of Pembrokeshire’s council-run swimming pools this winter but as energy costs continue to rise, it’s now vitally important that our leisure centres are run efficiently," he said.

“We’re focussing on encouraging new members to join, but also ensure we continue to raise the standards for the existing members. As a result, we will achieve our goals of keeping Pembrokeshire’s residents active.”

Industry leaders are now calling on the Government to intervene and work with local authorities and facility operators to find a short-term solution that supports discussions on the long-term future of the services provided to communities by public leisure facilities.