A NUMBER of local fire fighters will be taking on a mammoth cycling challenge this summer.

12 members of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be taking on The Big Challenge.

The challenge is a Welsh spin on the LEJOG Challenge, which sees cyclists travel from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland.

The 12-strong team will be cycling almost 1,000 miles in 10 days as they go through the three countries of England, Wales and Scotland, doing an average of 100 miles a day, climbing up to 54,000 feet.

Roger Thomas, chief fire officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The Big Challenge is a great opportunity for past and present service members to come together and take part in a cycling challenge, a sport that they are all passionate about.

“This fundraising event is in support of three very worthy charities and I’m looking forward to following their journey. Best of luck team!”

They will be fundraising for three charities – The Firefighters Charity, Cerebral Palsy Cymru and 2 Wish. So far, they have raised more than £4,000 of their £10,000 target.

The Big Challenge itself will take place from Monday, June 5 and there will also be a number of smaller challenges in the run up to the big one. In the coming months, the team will be in local supermarkets and at community events to promote and train for the challenge.

You can find out more and follow the challenge by searching Yr Her Fawr/The Big Challenge on social media and can donate at https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/lejog-2023