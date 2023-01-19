An 18-year-old student has appeared before magistrates after being caught driving whilst over four times the legal drug-drive limit.
Pleading guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest court earlier this week was Jack Clarke of South Road, Pembroke.
Magistrates were told that police officers stopped Clarke as he drove along the A40 at Slebech on Juy 17, 2022.
A roadside drugs wipe proved positive and he was taken to the police station for further testing. This confirmed that he had been driving with 251 mcg of benzoylecgonine in his blood. This is a metabolite of cocaine and its specified legal limit is 50.
Imposing sentence, District Judge Mark Leighton described the reading as ‘considerably in excess of the legal limit’.
Clarke was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
