PEOPLE across west Wales are being urged to get their vaccinations to get protected during the winter period.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging everyone who is eligible for their autumn covid-19 booster and/or their flu jab to get them if they haven’t already.
The health board has opened the mass vaccination centres in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire for drop-in appointments for flu and covid-19 boosters.
Those who are eligible include:
- People aged 50 or over.
- Residents or staff in care homes for older people.
- Frontline health and care workers.
- Anyone aged between five and 49 who are in a clinical risk group, and their household contacts.
- Carers aged between 16 and 49.
The call comes as emergency departments and hospitals are facing extreme pressures.
Dr Joanne McCarthy, the health board’s deputy director of public health, said: “Flu is caused by the influenza virus. It can be a very unpleasant illness and lead to serious problems, such as bronchitis and pneumonia.
“Hospitals across the Hywel Dda region are treating a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses and vaccinations are a safe and effective way to help prevent becoming seriously unwell should you catch flu or covid-19 this winter.”
The opening times for the mass vaccination centres across the region are:
- Haverfordwest: Pembrokeshire Archives (SA61, 2PE), open between 10am and 6pm Monday-Sunday.
- Aberystwyth: Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus (SY23 3AS), open 10am to 6pm, Wednesday to Sunday.
- Carmarthen: Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity St David (SA31 3EP), open 10am to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday. However, this centre will permanently close on January 29.
- Cwm Cou: Ysgol Trewen (SA38 9PE), open 1pm to 5pm, Friday to Tuesday.
- Llanelli: Dafen Industrial Estate (SA14 8QW), open 10am to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday.
