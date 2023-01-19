A local distillery has recorded its best-ever sales after appearing on the Hairy Bikers Go Local TV series.

In the Welsh Wind's distillery, at Tan y Groes near Cardigan, had a surge of interest in its spirits and its Welsh cask vinegar after the Hairy Bikers show aired on Thursday last week – resulting in a huge 400 per cent increase in sales over the weekend compared to its peak Christmas trading.

Dave and Si's bikes outside the distillery. (Image: public)

Website traffic also hit a new high as viewers logged on to buy the vinegar. The Hairy Bikers duo of Si King and Dave Myers selected the vinegar as one of a trio of innovative local products to match with a neighbouring restaurant.

The distillery, located near Cardigan, produced its first Welsh cask vinegar in 2021, using unsold beer that was going to be poured away due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

A collaboration with Bluestone Brewing Co and Orkney Craft Vinegar produced the Welsh Cask Vinegar, which is softer and more complex on the palette, meaning it can be used in the kitchen as a salad dressing and also in cocktails.

The distillery was featured in the Hairy Bikers Go Local programme. (Image: In the Welsh Wind)

This versatility saw the distillery sell out of its entire stock almost instantly, while its award-winning Palo Cortado cask-aged gin and Dewi Sant gin also proved a big hit with online buyers.

In the Welsh Wind co-founder Ellen Wakelam said: "We have been truly overwhelmed by the response we had to our appearance on The Hairy Bikers Go Local.

“We spoke to some of the other businesses who had appeared on earlier episodes and they told us that they had seen a huge surge in demand – so we were ready.

“We took the precaution of pre-packing most of our vinegar for posting before the programme aired which gave us a head start but we still had an intensive day packing up all the orders we received - only to find that our courier's van broke down!

“Thankfully, there wasn’t much impact and the orders are on their way to our customers.”

There has been a surge in demand for In the Welsh Wind's Welsh cask vinegar sine the programme aired (Image: In the Welsh Wind')

The Hairy Bikers introduced In the Welsh Wind’s Welsh cask vinegar to the owners of The Stackpole Inn and head chef Matt Waldron, who sources local products for the gastro-pub menu.

After trying the Welsh Cask Vinegar, Matt said it was ‘100 per cent’ something they would consider using.

Ellen added: “We enjoyed meeting Dave and Si and introducing the distillery to them. We hope through the show that more people will have enjoyed finding out about the distillery, our products and the area where we're based.”

She said the distillery will be producing more of its Welsh cask vinegar to keep up with demand.