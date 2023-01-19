A project that helps Pembrokeshire people to develop skills and qualifications and support them to achieve their full potential has ended the year on a high.

Skills Futures celebrated learners’ hard work and determination to succeed at the Achievement Awards 2022.

The event also recognised the team who helped to inspire, enthuse and support learners to achieve their full potential.

Skills Futures, delivered by the council’s employability and skill service, Futureworks, helps local people on their career journey, either into work or to progress whilst in work.

Learners and their loved ones, partners, employers and the Futureworks’ team gathered on 19 December at Haverhub in Haverfordwest to showcase and congratulate the learners on their qualifications and personal achievements during their learning.

Project co-ordinator Zac Vaughan said: “Many of the award winners have progressed on to further learning courses, into employment, or have used their qualifications to enhance their prospects, and we’re incredibly proud to see this.

“We’re also delighted to be joined by our employers and partners who have enthusiastically supported the awards, which I know is greatly appreciated by our winners.”

Eight awards were presented at the ceremony which paid tribute to both the highest achieving learners and the most improved; and recognised the contribution of key partners and stakeholders.

The event was hosted by Pure West Radio who announced the award winners outlining why they had been nominated with Skills Futures advisers taking to the stage to present each award.

Laura Brown was nominated for the Hungry to Achieve Award by her skills adviser, Nina Thomas.

Nina said: “At the just 21, and in the space of just six weeks, Laura has gained a Level 3 First Aid Certificate, a Level 2 SIA Door Instructor qualification, no easy feat, and just last week she obtained her Personal Licence, scoring 95% in her exam in just eight minutes!

“So impressed was the invigilator that he had to call the office to tell us. Congratulations Laura, we are so proud of you and keep up the hard work.”

Skills Futures is a skills initiative that is a part of Pembrokeshire’s Enterprise and Skills project funded through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

Award Winners

• Outstanding Commitment - Gareth Bridges

• Hungry to Achieve Award - Laura Brown

• Outstanding Achievement – Jodie Howells

• Outstanding Determination to Succeed - Yelyzaveta Balakireva

• Best External Partner – Jobcentre Plus Pembrokeshire

• Best Internal Partner – Restart Team, Futureworks

• Best Employer (Work Placements) – Deborah Yea on behalf or Social Care, Pembrokeshire County Council

• Outstanding Project Support - Julie Pullin, Pembrokeshire County Council