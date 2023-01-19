A wildlife reserve that has been closed to the public for six years after damage and disturbance caused by horse riders, motorbikes and dogs off the lead will reopen this spring.

Goodwick Moor and its boardwalk were closed in July 2016 after its owners The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales said it was ‘not getting the respect it requires from a number of different users’.

In the week before it closed horse riders had been seen using the boardwalk. After this, reports came in of the piles of horse manure on the boardwalk and areas which had been totally smashed up.

The boardwalk was badly damaged by horses and motorbikes in 2016. (Image: Picture: Rick Jackson / Facebook)

The trust’s reserves manager Nathan Walton said at the time that horses, cyclists and small motorbikes had been using the boardwalk, but the main problem was with dogs off the lead disturbing wildlife and causing a decline in wildlife, especially ground-nesting birds.

Signs asking owners to keep dogs on leads had been frequently removed.

There was talk of the boardwalk and moor reopening this time last year, however Mr Walton said that the cost of installing a new boardwalk on the reserve would be likely to run into the hundreds of thousands and funding had not been secured.

However this month the Wildlife Trust announced that £200,000 funding had been secured as part of the Local Places for Nature Challenge Fund project.

Work has begun to create a a large area of open water at the reserve, benefitting waders, amphibians invertebrates and aquatic plants . (Image: Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales)

The trust, in conjunction with Pembrokeshire County Council, will create a large area of open water, benefitting waders, amphibians invertebrates and aquatic plants, along with a 500 metre boardwalk that will pass through the reserve and overlook the newly created pool.

This will once again enable public access on to the reserve and replace the old boardwalk.

The route of the new boardwalk overlooking the new pond. (Image: Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales)

“The new boardwalk will follow a different, slightly shorter route,” said Mr Walton. “Allowing more space for the protection of wildlife found on the reserve yet still enable the visitor to immerse themselves in the natural environment of the wetland.”

The work is currently in progress and is due to be completed by the end of March this year.