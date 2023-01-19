Pembrokeshire’s sole all-animal rescue centre, Greenacres, near Haverfordwest, is grappling with the cruellest winter on record as energy costs continue to rise to an existential level.

December’s electricity bill soared to an all-time high of £4,000 while January’s demands are expected to follow suit. The November bill was marginally lower, at £3,000.

Hand in hand with the energy costs, the number of animals that arrive has risen to epic proportions which means the centre’s vet bill for December totalled a staggering £18,000. Fifty five dogs are currently being cared for in the kennels along with 47 cats in the cattery. The number of unwanted reptiles is also increasing as people struggle to meet their high heating costs.

“Our costs are now astronomical,” said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Recue.

“This morning we’ve already taken in ten new rescue animals but it’s a catch 22 situation. On the one hand we’re having to pay these incredibly high energy costs as our heating system is on thermostat. And because the temperatures remain so low, the thermostat stays on 24 hours a day. And then because so many people are unable to meet the costs of looking after their pet, our animal numbers are rising too.”

Mikey and his team at Greenacres first began noticing a shift as people began returning to work after the Covid pandemic. But this winter, the number of new arrivals has risen to an alarming degree as people struggle to meet the cost of caring for their pets.

“We’re trying to introduce people to the Pet Food Banks but it’s now got to the stage where we’re having to prioritise the animals which we take in. So we’re only accepting animals which are in danger of being put to sleep or are in need of urgent veterinary treatment because their owners are unable to meet the cost.”

Mikey and his team are currently planning the way forward to help finance this winter’s crippling costs.

“Yes, we’ll be appealing to animal lovers to help once again with donations, but we know just how difficult this can be,” he said. “If people can’t give us outright donations, perhaps they can visit our charity shops or help with volunteering or adopting in the spring.”

The Greenacres Rescue charity shops are located in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Narberth and Haverfordwest. If anyone would like to support Greenacres Rescue, they can do so via the website