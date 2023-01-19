The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire saying that travelling conditions could be challenging from 5pm today, Thursday, January 19, into 10am tomorrow morning, Friday, January 20.

Wintry showers are forecast to gradually die out through tonight and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing, leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces.

This will lead to the potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The office is warning the public that there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and that there is potential for injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Drivers are encouraged to have a winter kit in their cars. The RAC recommends that these consist of a de-icer and scraper, torch with battery, in-car phone charger, warm clothes and blankets, high vis clothing, jump-leads, an empty fuel can, food and drink, a shovel, warning triangles and sun glasses.

House holders may also need to clear ice from paths using salt or ice melter. Salt will also prevent the path from refreezing.

The weather warning continues into tomorrow morning and commuters are urged to take care.