A newly employed Milford Haven mechanic who took cocaine at a motorbike rally has been banned from the road for three years.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that Ian Evans’ Audi A3 was stopped in Milford Haven’s Dartmouth Street on July 17 and a drugs swipe taken.

The 34-year-old father of four had benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by-product in his system following a motorbike rally in St Ishmaels the previous evening where he had taken the drug.

Evans, of James Street admitted the crime when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday, January 18.

Julie Norman from the probation service, who was asked for a pre-sentence report, said that substance misuse was not an issue for Evans but that he did occasionally use cocaine.

Evans had three previous convictions for drink or drug driving and two previous convictions for driving while disqualified. His last conviction was in 2018.

The court heard that Evans had gained part time work as a mechanic with a garage on the Thornton Industrial Estate, just a day before his court hearing.

He had four children and although he was separated from their mother, he had regular contact and caring duties.

“Given your record this matter is a serious offence,” said district judge Mark Layton.

He handed down a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a three-year driving ban, a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

“You cannot drive on a road or any other public place,” stressed Mr Layton.