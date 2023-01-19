PEMBROKESHIRE sniffer dogs successfully found hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illegal products more than 340 miles from home.

Cooper, a tobacco sniffer dog from B.W.Y Canine in Llandissilio, took part in a joint operation with Hull Central Neighbourhood Policing Team and Trading Standards on Tuesday, January 17 where he helped them seize hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco and vape products in five premises.

Cooper’s nose was put to work at properties on Endike Lane, Inglemire Lane and Orchard Park Road in Hull to find the products.

The video shows Cooper interested in what looks like plain flooring, but the stash of products was cleverly hidden underneath.

PC Dave Nimmo said: “Five warrants were conducted on Endike Lane, Inglemire Lane and Orchard Park Road. Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco and vapes was seized thanks to the expert nose of Cooper.

“The sale of these products funds more serious crime including human trafficking, child sexual exploitation and terrorism.”

Cllr Rob Pritchard, portfolio holder for communities, crime prevention and culture at Hull City Council also praised Cooper. He said: “illicit tobacco is not as simple as cheap cigarettes. It is a barrier to people quitting, enables children and young people to smoke and can be used to fund organised crime.

“Work like this is important because it gets these illegal products off the streets and out of our communities. Any counterfeit products, including vapes, van be very dangerous as they are not subject to the rigorous safety standards imposed on goods sold legally.

“Our Trading Standards team will now carry out a full investigation. The results on Tuesday highlight the value of working in partnership – as well as the fantastic detective work dogs like Cooper can achieve!”

B.W.Y Canine was founded in 2009 and is based in Llandissilio and is a leading worldwide provider of specialist detection dog services.

B.W.Y Canine’s talented dogs are capable of detecting explosives, firearms, drugs, cash, tobacco, meat/products of animal origin, live bodies, human remains and bodily fluids.