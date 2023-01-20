THE first meeting of 2023 of the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel will discuss the proposed precept taken from council tax.

The panel will meet on January 27 where it will discuss the precept for Dyfed-Powys Police and will question police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn on his budget plans for the forthcoming year.

The precept is an amount of money given to the police from the local authorities council tax. It helps to fund local policing alongside a grant from the Home Office.

The panel – which is made up of members nominated by the four councils in the area policed by Dyfed-Powys Police and two independent members – has the power to veto or approve the proposed police precept for the coming financial year.

MORE NEWS:

The meeting will also hear from the commissioner about the outcome of a recent public consultation on police funding.

Professor Ian Roffe, who is chairman of the panel, said: “We look forward to meeting with the commissioner to discuss his proposed precept.

“Households across the country are feeling the strain of the cost-of-living crisis, therefore any increase in their taxes must be coupled with a reassurance that they will have good value for their money.”

Visit www.dppoliceandcrimepanel.wales to find out more and submit questions for the panel to put to the commissioner. Questions can be submitted online or by emailing DPPandCrimepanel@carmarthenshire.gov.uk at least 10 days before the meeting.