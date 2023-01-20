A call is being made to the Welsh Government and transport authorities for speedy completion of the project to re-open a railway station at the gateway to Pembrokeshire.

The station at St Clears – closed for more than 50 years – is set to once again become a recognised stop on the Carmarthen to Haverfordwest line, thanks to the UK Government’s provision of up to £4.7m.

Following the announcement of the funding, groundwork and surveying at the station site took place February and March 2022.

The Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz, has now pressed deputy Wales minister Lee Waters for further information on the scheme.

He posed the question: "What is the expected completion date for the new St Clears railway station?", to which Mr Waters replied: "Transport for Wales is working with Network Rail and local stakeholders on development work for a new station at St Clears.

"This work is due to be finalised soon and will provide an outline design and an expected construction cost which will inform the next steps and programme timescales for this new station.”

Mr Kurtz toild the Western Telegraph “The St Clears station is long overdue.

"Whilst there was an air of positivity from the deputy minister's answer to me, I will keep pressure on the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and Network Rail to ensure this project is started and completed as quickly as possible."

Efforts to have the station re-opened - ongoing since the 1970s - gained impetus in 2021 when the location was chosen by the Department of Transport as one of four station re-opening bids out of 12 to go through to the final level.

Over 1,200 people signed the Next Stop St Clears petition urging the Welsh Government to recommend St Clears to Network Rail for a new railway station.

The station’s cause has long been championed by MP Simon Hart, and more recently by Mr Kurtz, who commented last year: “This shows what can be achieved when all levels of government work together.

“Whilst the timescales are ambitious, it’s fabulous to see things are finally underway.

"Let’s now hope Welsh Government support St Clears Station with quality trains and a suitable timetable.”