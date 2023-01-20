A Pembrokeshire sports club is working towards a goal of more than £50,000 to enhance its facilities.

The proposals by Saundersfoot Sports and Social Club aim to carry out much-needed improvements to the changing room alongside the football and cricket pitches on the village’s King George V playing fields.

The club is currently applying for funding for a new roof and the enhancements at the building, with the eventual aim of it being not just a changing facility but a community space.

The village’s county councillor, Chris Williams, is amongst those working on the project, and he is now urging people in the community to show their support to give weight to an application to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant, using funds raised via the Second Homes Tax.

He said: “This as the first phase of a two to three-year project to improve access to sport in our area.

"The club already has a cricket team and this year has developed a new football team, as well as a veterans team. Future plans include introducing a children's and a ladies football team too.

"In the past, the sports field has hosted sporting events involving Greenhill School as well as Saundersfoot CP School which further develops sporting activities within our community.

"We see sport as a vehicle to enhance community spirit and encourage community engagement."

To add weight to the application, people are asked to let Pembrokeshire County Council know their support for the project by dropping a handwritten letter of support in to the sports club or by emailing cllr.Chris.Williams@pembrokeshire.gov.uk