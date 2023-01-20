For over 160 years, the Cross Inn, Hayscastle has played a vibrant role in the heart of community life, serving as shop, bakery, post office and pub.

And now locals are mountaing an all-out campaign to ensure the pub continues to provide a much-valued link in community life.

Thanks to a forward-looking team of locals led by Clive Hampton, the future of Cross Inn is once again looking rosy.

Following a public meeting in the village last September, a committee has been established - together with a number of sub-groups -with a view to buying the pub as a community asset. The committee has been guided throughout by Planed’s community assets co-ordinator, Cris Tomos.

“Since the last public meeting on September 27, a significant amount of work has been undertaken and we believe the group now has all the necessary skills to both evaluate and run the project, if appropriate,” said Clive Hampton.

“The required business plan will be finalised very soon, as will the share offer document, the risk assessment and a three-year financial plan and we’ve also submitted our applications for a Community Benefits Society and the initial application to the Community Fund.”

The committee has even carried out a comprehensive evaluation of the accounts, together with a full survey of the property.

The project has already gained considerable support and financial backing from local businesses and individuals who have helped with cash funds to cover all initial expenses.

Cross Inn dates back to 1861, when it was purchased by Ebenezer Phillips, who ran it as an alehouse and shop for ten years.

Due to ill health, Ebenezer then sent for his brother, William Phillips, to take over the reins in 1871. William was known in the family as ‘Y Bos Mawr’ (the big boss) and he continued to run the pub for almost 60 years, before passing it down to his son Albert. Cross Inn was subsequently run by generations of the family until they eventually retired in 2022.

MORE NEWS

The next public meeting takes place on Tuesday, January 24, at Capel Noddfa (Newton) where the findings of the feasibility work will be shared and the next steps identified.

“We’re encouraging everyone to attend to find out more about the efforts that are being made to ensure our local pub is not lost,” added Clive Hampton.