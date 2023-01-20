Marks & Spencer has warned customers after a health risk was discovered in one of its ready meals.
The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent alert and the item has been taken off sale.
A batch of the chain's Count on Us Thai-style green chicken curry has been recalled due to a labelling error making the product a risk to allergy sufferers.
The item contains crustaceans and molluscs, which are not mentioned on the label.
Customers with an allergy or intolerance to shellfish should not eat the pack and instead return for a full refund.
A spokesman for Marks & Spencer said: "Customer safety is of paramount importance for us and we take all issues regarding the production of food extremely seriously.
"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."
Product details
Count on Us Thai style green chicken Curry
Use by: January 22, 2023
Pack size: 350g
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here