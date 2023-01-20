Marks & Spencer has warned customers after a health risk was discovered in one of its ready meals.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent alert and the item has been taken off sale.

A batch of the chain's Count on Us Thai-style green chicken curry has been recalled due to a labelling error making the product a risk to allergy sufferers.

Marks & Spencer has recalled a batch of its Thai style green chicken curry due to a labelling error not mentioning allergens (Image: Food Standards Agency)

The item contains crustaceans and molluscs, which are not mentioned on the label.

Customers with an allergy or intolerance to shellfish should not eat the pack and instead return for a full refund.

A spokesman for Marks & Spencer said: "Customer safety is of paramount importance for us and we take all issues regarding the production of food extremely seriously.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

Product details

Count on Us Thai style green chicken Curry

Use by: January 22, 2023

Pack size: 350g