A Pembrokeshire man has been further banned from the county after admitting intentionally strangling a woman, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill her.

Ashley Roche of Parc Y Cefn, Fishguard had initially denied all three charges but changed his plea to guilty yesterday morning, Friday, January 20, on the basis that the three offences had happened during the same incident.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Roche, 25, had only known his victim for six months and had been in a relationship with her for just two weeks.

An earlier hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court was told that on September 16 last year Roche accused his partner of sleeping with other people.

The woman tried to leave the Roche’s home, but as she walked toward the front door Roche pushed her onto a bed and said she wasn't leaving until she told the truth.

He then grabbed her neck causing her to hit the doorframe and threw her back causing her to fall to the floor. He then got on top of her and put his hands around her neck.

"She thought he was going to kill her and lost consciousness as she was being choked," said crown prosecutor Ben Williams.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said that Roche suffered from anxiety and depression and had left school with no qualifications. He asked that an in-depth report be prepared by the probation service before sentencing.

He said that it was not anticipated at this stage that further medical or psychiatric reports would be required.

Judge Catherine Richards altered Roche’s bail conditions slightly to remove the requirement that he reports to a police station daily.

She released him on bail on the conditions that he does not enter Pembrokeshire; that he lives in Mount Pleasant, Swansea; that he does not attempt to contact his victim by any means and that he maintains an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am each day.

She adjourned sentencing to early next month.