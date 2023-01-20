Costa Coffee is giving its customers a free hot drink - but they’ll have to be quick as the offer is only available today (January 20).

To earn the free hot drink of their choice, customers who are a member of Costa Club will need to buy any one of Costa Coffee’s other drinks today.

The purchase will need to be made at a Costa Coffee store, via Click & Collect or at a Costa Express machine.

The free hot drink of choice includes any hot drink sold in Costa Coffee stores from the current menu board such as Tea, Coffee or Hot Chocolate.

Costa Coffee is giving customers the chance to earn a free hot drink today (Image: Costa Coffee)

To view the terms and conditions, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.

It also includes the new FuzeTea Superfuzions range which launched earlier this month with the coffee shop chain’s January menu.

Customers who earn the free hot drink on Friday will need to redeem the offer from a Costa Coffee store between Saturday, January 21 and Thursday, January 26 inclusive, subject to availability.