A man accused of breaching a restraining order, commercial burglary and criminal damage was led to the cells shouting and swearing after learning that he would be remanded in custody for a week.

Dean Howells, 32, of no fixed address appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 18.

He is accused of twice breaching a restraining order on January 16 and 17 this year, criminal damage to the door of Neyland Yacht Club on January 16 and burglary from Neyland House on January 17.

Defence solicitor Matthew Murphy said that Howells had ‘significant difficulties with his mental health’ and needed to be assessed in terms of his fitness to enter a plea.

He added that Howells himself had asked for an assessment as he suffered from significant psychiatric issues.

“He does inform me that he has some difficulties. He wants to be assessed with a view to getting a psychiatric order,” Mr Murphy told the court.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said that Howells was accused of breaking a restraining order designed to protect his 90-year-old grandmother.

Mr Murphy said that at this stage Howells didn’t accept that these offences had taken place. However, the charges were not put to Howells by the court.

District judge Mark Layton was asked to remand Howells in custody as there was a concern that he would commit further offence or interfere with witnesses.

Mr Layton deferred the case for a week and remanded Howells into custody.

“I understand that you are suffering from difficulties and we need to establish what these are,” he said. “You will appear back to this court on January 25 and are remanded in custody until then.”

At this Howells became aggravated and started shouting at the court and unleashing a stream of expletives while Mr Layton spoke.

He was led to the cells still shouting and swearing.

Howells will appear via video link on January 25 when further discussion on whether he is fit to enter a plea will take place.