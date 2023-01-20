A Romanian duo who went on a thieving rampage in Tesco stores at Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and Cardigan were today brought before Swansea Crown Court for sentence.

Alexandra Zamfir, 24, and Robert Pascu, 20, have both admitted stealing thousands of pounds worth of printer ink, toothbrushes, Nicorette items and beauty products during their visits to the four supermarkets on September 23, 2022.

But Recorder Simon Hughes has brought a temporary halt to proceedings as a result of the defendants' legal immigration status.

“We’re not sure whether they are here legally or not,” he commented at the hearing.

After being asked this question via a translator, Robert Pascu, 20, and Alexandra Zamfir, 24, of Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent both replied that they were in the UK as visitors.

They had already pleaded guilty to stealing printer ink with a value of £1,000 from Tesco, Pembroke Dock; printer ink valued at £1,000 and toothbrushes from Tesco, Milford Haven; printer ink, toothbrushes, Nicorette items and razorblades valued at £1,500 from Tesco , Haverfordwest; and £800 worth of printer ink, Nicorette products and high-value beauty items from Tesco, Cardigan.

Their pleas were entered before Llanelli magisrates last month and both Pascu and Zamfir were remanded in custody to await sentence today (Friday) at Swansea Crown Court.

The matter has now been adjourned until February 10. Both defendants will remain in custody.

