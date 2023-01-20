Pembrokeshire children with additional needs have been given a £2,000 boost thanks to a gaggle of ducks who raced down the Gwaun during the festive season.

Fishguard and District Round Table’s Boxing Day duck race raised funds for additional learning support at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun schools.

Round Table chairman, Gerwyn Davies chose to support this as a cause close to his heart; his two nephews have autism.

Gerwyn’s daughter, Bronwen, also did work experience at the learning resource centre at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun so he knew directly of the good work being done there.

“The money is raised locally and we want to make sure it benefits local people,” said Gerwyn.

Gerwyn and duck race co-ordinator, Olly Pearson, visited bot schools this week to present them each with a cheque for £1,000.

At Ysgol Glannau Gwaun staff members Nicola Guy and Nia Phillips were delighted to accept the donation.

Pupils and staff at Ysgol Bro Gwaun's Harbwr were delighted with the Round Table donation. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“We want to develop our outdoor area,” they said. “So this money is really appreciated.”

At Ysgol Bro Gwaun the £1,000 was handed over to Harbwr teacher Angharad Jones.

“This is a fantastic contribution. We are really grateful to Round Tableand very appreciative of the work they do,” said headteacher Paul Edwards.

“This money will allow our pupils to carry out activities in and outside the school and will allow us to buy resources, equipment and experiences for these pupils.”