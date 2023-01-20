Welsh water is warning that residents of a Pembrokeshire town may be without water until this evening due to a burst watermain.

The company is currently carrying out essential repairs after a burst main in the Heol Cerwyn area of Fishguard.

Because of this parts of Fishguard and Goodwick will experience low water pressure or possibly no water supply at all.

Welsh Water says that it currently has a team at the site and it hopes to get supply back to normal by tonight.

Those on the company’s priority service register, including the elderly, parents with babies and disabled people may be eligible for a bottled water supply.