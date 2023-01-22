TENBY is one of the most popular places to visit in Wales, with its medieval stone wall and stunning beaches.
The history of Tenby dates back to the 12th century, although there were mentions of a ninth century settlement on the site. It was a bustling trade and seaport town but was plagued by attacks. The famous stone wall was built in the 13th century for protection.
Tenby began declining during the Civil Wars and it wasn't until the early 1800s that it began to be revitalised, in thanks to William Paxton. The town has more than 300 listed buildings and sites.
Here we look at pictures of Tenby through the decades.
