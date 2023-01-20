More than 3,000 trees will be planted in Pembrokeshire over just 12 days this winter to create a corridor that will help dormice, song thrushes and other species move between two nationally important woodlands.

As part of a Growing Better Connections initiative 3,500 trees will be planted between Ty Canol and Pen Gelli woods to create a wildlife corridor and strengthen biodiversity sites of national significance.

Growing Better Connections has been working with local landowners and members of the Brynberian Biodiversity Promotion Group to strengthen habitat networks between the ancient woodlands at Ty Cannol and Pengelli.

Both of those woodlands are designated as being of national importance for their ecology; one is a site of special scientific interest and the other a special area of conservation.

The trees, donated by The Woodland Trust, will be planted into hedgerows which will provide a vital refuge for many wildlife species as well as corridors to enable them to move between the fragments of woodland habitat.

Hedgerows are best when they provide continuous cover with no gaps and are managed to grow taller and thicker.

Many species like dormice, song thrushes and many lichens rely on hedges for survival at a time when their numbers are declining.

Volunteers will be planting 3500 trees and shrubs fill the gaps and up hedges between the two sites.

The project is being supported by volunteers from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales and the Ramblers Association. Anyone interested in joining in can email Adam Dawson at adam@cwmarian.org.uk “We hope that this will be the first phase of many habitat improvements in the area that can boost wildlife in ways that are compatible with enhancing rural businesses,” said Adam.

Nathan Walton, reserves manager for the wildlife trust added: “Wildlife corridors are vital for the survival of our natural neighbours. They bridge the gap between habitats, which otherwise would be small and isolated, and join them together. Linking core wildlife habitats helps to restore and preserve biodiversity, allowing movement between important habitats to maintain genetic diversity in wildlife populations. Without this, local extinctions can occur.”