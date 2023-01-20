A major cannabis cultivation plant that operated from an isolated property in Ceredigion, was found to contain plants with an estimated street value of up to £250,000.

The discovery was made last November after police executed a search warrant at the large, rural property a few miles outside Aberystwyth.

As officers entered the property, they immediately noticed an overpowering smell of cannabis.

Further investigations revealed 123 large but immature cannabis plants that were being grown in six rooms as well as 169 seedling plants in two propagators in the kitchen. The electricity supply had been bypassed and the floors and windows had been lined with plastic sheeting and insulation boards.

A total of 60 lights were operating on timers as well as fans and ventilating systems.

The weight of the plants recovered by officers amounted to between 7.7kg and 23 kg. This had a value in the region of £85,000 and £250,000.

Further investigations revealed that the large house had been bought in February of last year, since when it had been used to harvest two cannabis crops.

Inside the property they found Elidon Zeka and Morin Lalaj, both aged 22, who have addresses in London.

A BMW car which was parked outside was found to have travelled from London to the property on 24 separate occasions since March 2022, but on each visit, it remained there for between just one hour or two days.

In mitigation, the defence barrister stated that Lalage’s role was to tend the cannabis plants for which he was being paid £2,600 a month while Zeka was being paid to transport items involved in the cannabis production from London to Ceredigion.

Today (Friday), Elidon Zeka and Morin Lalaj pleaded guilty to joint charges of producing the Class B controlled drug and of acquiring the property for criminal purposes. Neither defendant had any previous convictions.

“You were aware of the illegality of what you were doing and you were not pressurised into doing the work,” said Recorder Simon Hughes when passing sentence.

Zeka was given a 30 week custodial sentence while Lalaj will serve 29 weeks in custody. Half of their respective sentences will be served in prison while the remaining sentence will be on licence.

