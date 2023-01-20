More than £335,000 was accessed by grassroots Pembrokeshire sports clubs in 2022, and this year it could be your chance for a share.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Sport Pembrokeshire helped 55 sports clubs receive a share of £335,388 from Sport Wales via the Be Active Wales Fund grants system last year.

In 2023 there are grants available for a variety of schemes or activities including coach education courses, essential items of equipment, new team start-ups and developing ‘on-field’ activities.

Examples from last year include a Sea Cadet unit receiving £16,522 for a new safety boat and powerboat and safety boat courses; a table tennis club that got £700 for two new tables, and a local football club accessed a grant of nearly £8,000 for training courses, balls, bibs, cones and goalposts.

Graham Willcocks at Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy, said: “The grant we received from the Be Active Wales Fund got us off to a flying start. We didn't have much in the bank so it was a massive leap for us when they provided all the equipment we needed to get youngsters starting to play golf.

“With the support of Alan Jones at Sport Pembrokeshire, it was easy, with a straightforward application process and a really fast turnaround. Without that grant we wouldn't be anywhere near where we are today.”

Sports Development Link Officer at Sport Pembrokeshire, Alan Jones added: “We would love to hear from any clubs and sports groups, large or small, to see if we can help access some grant funding to support community sport, and encourage people to get in touch.”

Any sports clubs interested can find out more about the grants from Sport Pembrokeshire and the Sport Wales websites.

Email here for more information and to tell the team about what your club needs and what you would like to do.