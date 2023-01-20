A festive baking bonanza by a 79-year-old Pembrokeshire lady has enabled her to donate £900 to cancer charities.

Maureen Lower made, marzipanned and decorated no fewer than 114 Christmas cakes as December approached.

And their sales meant she has been able to present £870 to Cancer Research and £70 to Tenovus.

Maureen, of KIlgetty, volunteers with both charities as she lost a sister to cancer, and both she and another sister are survivors of the disease.

“I hope that the money I am raising will go to benefit the next generation,” said Maureen, who has been creating Christmas cakes in aid of good causes for more than 30 years.

Birmingham-born, Maureen lived in Berlin for 42 years and was awarded the MBE from Her Majesty the Queen in 2003 for her volunteering work, as well as the German Medal of Merit.

After bringing a group of elderly and people with disabilities over to Tenby from Berlin on holiday as part of her volunteering role,, Maureen fell in love with the area and made her home in Kilgetty eight years ago.

She thanked the many individuals and businesses whose work and donations made it possible for her to make the 2022 batch of cakes:

Robbie and Linda who helped with some of the baking

Linda Williams, Narberth, £50 donation

Sharon, Tesco, Pembroke Dock, £50 voucher

Jewson, Tenby, canvas for cake bases

Sharon and Andrew Ellis, cutting out cake base rings

Dave, Kilgetty Co-op, grocery supplies

Sian Rees, Morrisons, £30 voucher.

“I would also like to thank my regular and new customers for supporting me,” added Maureen, who has presented the money at the Tenby Cancer Research shop.