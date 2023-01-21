HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, January 18.

Margaret Doreen Flute (nee Pinnock)

Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, aged 90 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Robert and their beloved son Stewart. Much loved mum of Elizabeth, Michael, Suzanne and Isabel. A loving nan to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Her funeral service was held in The Barn at Harbour View BH16 6AN on Friday, January 20 at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Growing Compassionate Communities may be made online at www.tapperfuneralservice.co.uk.

Patricia Lavin (Haverfordwest)

Patricia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 24, 2022, aged 69 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Funeral service, Tuesday, January 24 at 2pm at Albany Methodist Church followed by interment at Prendergast Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Patricia for The Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Philip Charles Rogers (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Bloomfield Nursing Home, Swansea on Sunday, December 25 of Philip Rogers of St. Michael's Road, Pembroke. He was 91.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 24 with a cremation service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. This will be followed by a memorial service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 2pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for St. Mary's Church may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Michael George Tee (Neyland)

Michael passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Sylvia, devoted father of Philip, Catherine and partner Wynn, Jeremy and wife Eirian, much-loved grandfather to Abigail, Jessie, Lewys and Mia, dear great grandfather to Arabella and Albert and brother to Priscilla and husband Barry. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral on Monday, January 30, with a service at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for either R.N.L.I c/o Royal National Lifeboat Institution, West Quay Road, Poole, BH15 1HZ or Green Acres Animal Rescue c/o Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Lorna Frances Harries (Llandissilio)

Peacefully on Sunday, January 15, at her home Lorna, Park House, Llandissilio, Clunderwen. Beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Mandy, James and the late Jonathan, respected mother-in-law of Sharon, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Funeral Service at St Tyssilio Church, Llandissilio, on Saturday, January 21, at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319.

Barbara Rayner (Haverfordwest)

Barbara Rayner of Haven Road, Haverfordwest passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lynnefield Residential Home aged 94. Former deputy headteacher of Barn Street Junior School and devoted wife of the late Gordon Rayner. She is survived by her daughter Debbie, son-in-law Ian, grandsons Alexander and James and will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 27 at 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

William “Billy” Jones (Kilgetty)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully out in his lorry on Sunday, January 8 of Billy Jones of Kingsmoor Common, Kilgetty aged 77. Survived by his wife Doreen, children Donna, Ruby, Michelle, Baby, Billyboy and Tony and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Thursday, February 2 at 11am, a service at his home followed by an interment at St Issells Cemetery, Saundersfoot at approximately 12:30pm. Everybody is welcome to pay their respects as Billy was well respected in all communities across the county and country and would love to chat to anyone. Funeral Directors W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR.

Beryl Voyle (Wiston)

Peacefully on Friday, January 6, at her home, Beryl of Oak Cottage, Wiston, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dear mother of Roger and loving grandmother of Stephanie, cherished sister and auntie.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Tuesday, January 24 at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Wales Air Ambulance, c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319.

Basil Arthur James (Cosheston)

The death occurred peacefully, but unexpectedly, at his home on Tuesday, January 3 of Basil Arthur James aged 76 of Broadford Lane, Cosheston. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved dad to Matthew and Ceri, Nicholas and Dawn. Proud and loving Grampy to Ellis, Brychan, Ava and Isla, Much loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Respected and loved friend to all who knew him from within his community, farming, hunting and rugby circles.

The funeral and thanksgiving service will take place on Friday, January 27 at 12.45pm at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Cosheston, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu, in memory of Basil to 'The Welsh Air Ambulance Charitable Trust' and/or 'Blood Cancer UK', may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel: 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

David Burrenston Bowen (Haverfordwest)

David passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, December 25 following a short illness aged 87 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Monday, January 30, service 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of David may be sent to The Stroke Association, 1 Sterling Business Park, Salthouse Road, Northampton, NN4 7EX or The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Shirley Osborne (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home, Houghton of Shirley Osborne of Waterloo, Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife of the late Alan, she was 74.

The funeral will take place on Monday, January 23 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Cliff Pye (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 4 at Withybush Hospital, Cliff of Fishguard. A much-loved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

Funeral service on Friday, January 27 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Desmond James (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 30 of Desmond James of Kingswood, Pembroke Dock. He was 86. Devoted husband of Denise; dearly loved dad of the late Ian, Nicki, Nyree and Pippa. Much loved grandad to Bryony, Huw, Richard, Finn, Rhiannon, Milo, Ioan, Freya, Ella and Mila; father-in-law to Caron, Graham, Barney and Andrew, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, January 28 with a service at Monkton Priory Church at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Desmond for Velindre Cancer Centre may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Yvonne Lewis

Yvonne passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, aged 83 years. Much loved wife to Graham, mother to Nicola, mother-in-law to Colin and grandmother to Kieran, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Thursday, January 26 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Kenneth “Ken” Thomas Bevan (Narberth)

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, at Park House Court, Nursing Home, Tenby, Ken formerly of Parc Roberts, Narberth. Beloved husband of the late Meg, dear brother of Elwyn and the late Phyllis, Ronnie, Trevor and Doreen, respected brother-in-law and cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday, January 30 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Cancer Research Wales and Alzheimer's Society. (Cheque's payable to "Donation Account" please) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern Bro Waldo, Clunderwen.SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.

Joyce Price (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Saturday, January 7 at Withybush Hospital, Joyce of St Davids Place, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Nev, sister-in-law of Morgan and a much-loved grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.

Funeral service on Thursday, January 26 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11:30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Sally Jenkins (Newport)

Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by all her family on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Glangwili Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Noy and Jill Jenkins of Newport, loving sister and sister-in-law, devoted aunty, cousin and niece. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 28 at St Mary's Church, Newport at 12noon, followed by interment at Brynhyfryd Cemetery. Please wear colourful clothing. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Newport & Crymych Health Centre Fund' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Donald Edwards (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022, of Donald Edwards of Penfro Place, Park Street, Pembroke Dock. He was 94.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 25 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm to which all are welcome. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Barbara Smith (Haverfordwest)

Barbara passed away peacefully at Lynnefield Rest Home on Friday, December 23, 2022, aged 93 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by daughters Sara, Amanda, their respective families and all who knew her.

Funeral service, Tuesday, January 24 at 11am at Albany Methodist Church followed by interment at Prendergast Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Barbara for Save The Children can be sent to Save The Children, 1 St. John's Lane, London, EC1M 4AR. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

William George Prout (Lamphey)

The death occurred suddenly at home on Friday, December 30, 2022, of William George Prout, affectionately known as Bill, aged 75 years of Park View, Lamphey. Dearly loved, Bill will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 21 at Ss James and Elidyr, Stackpole at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Church Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Gwilym Teifryn Morse (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 8, Teifryn of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Janet, loving father of Richard and the late Sandra, a much-loved grandfather and great grandfather and a dear brother.

Private funeral service. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Margaret Ray Lewis (Haverfordwest)

Margaret Ray Lewis of Slade Park, Haverfordwest and formerly of Newport and Rosebush. Ray, passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on New Year’s Eve aged 92 years. A beloved mother, nan, great nan, sister and auntie, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral Thursday February 2, service 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Ray may be made payable to The Maisie Moo Foundation, and sent c/o Vanessa Llewellyn, 61, Chapel Road, Crundale, Haverfordwest, SA62 4DZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Christine Anne Newell (Née Smith. Pembroke Dock)

Peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in her sleep, Christine of Sway Road, Morriston, Swansea and formerly of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock. Much loved daughter of the late Jim and Gloria, loving sister of the late Martyn. Sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral on Tuesday, January 24, service at Swansea Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Stroke Association kindly received by Hywel Griffiths and Son, Funeral Directors, Bwtrimawr, 39 Betws Road, Betws, Ammanford SA18 2HE.

Dennis Garton (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest of Dennis Garton, aged 79 years of Stratford Road, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet, he will be sadly missed by his devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 27 at 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Friends of Havenhurst may be sent to Havenhurst, Sandhurst Road, Milford Haven. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Carlyle Lewis Jones (Haverfordwest)

Carl passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, aged 89 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Funeral service, Wednesday, February 1 at 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Carl for The Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Mary Davies (Broad Haven)

Peacefully at her home on Friday, January 6, Mary Davies of Broad Haven aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gareth and Wendy and a loving nan of Nia, Nicola and Lee (partner) and a dear great nan of Freya.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 1, 11am at Broad Haven Baptist Church. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, in aid of the British Heart Foundation may be sent via https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Mary-Davies Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Margaret Hughes (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at the South Pembs Hospital on Friday, January 6 of Margaret Hughes of Cumby Terrace, Pembroke. Devoted wife of David and a much-loved mother and grandmother, Marg was 71 and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 26 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.