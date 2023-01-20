Milford Haven is preparing for one the healthiest, fittest weekends on record after the town's Leisure Centre has agreed to open its doors for free on a host of fitness regimes for people to try out.

Throughout tomorrow (Saturday, January 21), children and adults of all ages can dip in to a range of fitness activities including zorbs, roller disco, bowls, table tennis, spin, swimming and mixed sports.

The event, which is being hosted by Milford Haven School in conjunction with Pembrokeshire Leisure, runs from 10am until 2pm.

A free breakfast will be available to the early birds while free soup and hot dogs will also be served at lunch time.