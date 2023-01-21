Numerous awards were presented at the annual Teifi Valley Motor Club dinner recently held at the Cliff Hotel in Cardigan.

Members were awarded for their efforts throughout the year, from road rallies to forestry, gymkhana and overseas events.

Presenting the members with their trophies was S4C’s Ralio presenter Howard Davies who gave an entertaining speech, whilst encouraging the younger members to enjoy the sport.

In his speech, Chairman Peter Lewis thanked local businesses and sponsors who had supported the Motor Club over the year.

He added: “I’d like to thank the public and landowners who allow us to use their facilities. Thank you also to club members and supporters for pulling together and ensuring we have successful events in the area.

"Organising these rallying events isn’t an easy task, but with a hard-working team, it all comes together. A special thank you must go to our club secretary Olwen Davies who has been in the role for over 30 years.

"Her house is our rally headquarters and as members, we are very grateful.”

2022 results

Road Rally Championship. Overall driver: Joshua Weston, N.D. Signs Shield. Overall Navigator: Dafydd-Sion Lloyd, Derw Trophy.

Class 1: 1st Driver: Mike Roberts, New Quay Stud Cup; 2nd Driver: John Davies, Lion Cup. 3rd Driver: Jamie Jones, Maes y Coed Cup. 1st Navigator: Eurig Davies, Presidents Trophy. 2nd Navigator: Joanna Bond-James, Delfryn Owens Cup. 3rd Navigator: Dilwyn John, Penllain Cup.

Class 2. 1st Driver: Eilir Williams, O G Davies Cup. 2nd Driver: Hedd Wilshaw, E Griffiths & Son Cup. 3rd Driver: Michael Roberts, Clubmans Cup. 1st Navigator: Dafydd Owens, Garth Garage Trophy. 2nd Navigator: Natasha Roberts, T H Williams Cup. 3rd Navigator: Dylan Evans, Cerdin Cup.

Class 3: 1st Driver: Amy Owens, Mark and Eira Jukes Driver. 2nd Driver: Thomas Jones. 3rd Driver: Hywel Bailey. 1st Navigator: Gethin Jones, Mark and Eira Jukes N/tor. 2nd Navigator: Mark Stainton. 3rd Navigator: Carwyn Roberts.

Under 25 Road Rally Driver: Ioan Lloyd, John Tyres Davies Shield. Under 21 Road Rally Navigator: Lucas Adams, Teulu Hafan Gerdd Cup.

Forestry Championship: Overall driver: Bob Morris, Olwen Davies Trophy. Overall Navigator: Dilwyn John, Castell Malgwyn Trophy. 2nd Driver: Ioan Lloyd. 3rd Driver: 2nd Co-Driver, Gwynfor Jones. 3rd Co-Driver: Aled Richards.

Gymkhana Championship: Overall Winner: Jamie Jones, Peter Lewis Cup. Under 17 Driver: Henri Cynwyl, Ffion Davies Cup. Lady Driver: Katie Collins, Olwen Davies Cup.

Over 50’s Driver: Barry Phillips, Glanville Davies Cup.

Tarmac Championship: Overall Driver: Graham Hicks, David Evans Cup. Overall Co-driver: Stephen Hicks, H G Bryer Cup.

2000cc Class: 1st Driver: Wyn Lewis, Boundary Motors Trophy. 2nd Driver: Gareth James. 3rd Driver: Jamie Evans. 1st Co-driver: Dafydd Owens, Teifi Timber Trophy. 2nd Co-driver: Jason Davies. 3rd Co-driver: Gwynfor Jones.

1600cc: 1st Driver, Ioan Lloyd, Fram Europe Challenge Cup. 2nd Driver: John Lewis. 3rd Driver: Owen Llwyd Edwards. 1st Co-driver: James Williams, Alma Trophy. 2nd Co-Driver: Dan Thomas.

Overseas Competitor: 1st Driver: Neil Williams, Clwb Rygbi Castell Newydd Emlyn Peter (Gellligatti) Evans (driver-. 2nd Driver: Llyr Jones. 3rd Driver: Adrian Evans. 1st Co-driver: Gwynfor Jones, Clwb Rygbi Castell Newydd (Co-driver).

Marshall’s Award: Overall: Malcolm Furber, Barclays Bank Plc. 1st: Sue Davies, 2nd Dylan Davies, 3rd Gary Robbins.

Under 25 Marshall: 1st Ioan Thomas, Olwen Davies Cup. 2nd Henri Cynwyl. 3rd Lowri and Hawys Richards.

Cadet Marshalls: 1st: Katy and Thomas Hill winning the Olwen Davies Cup.

Targa Driver: John Davies. Navigator: Dan Reeves.

Under 25 Driver: James Williams, The Plough Hotel Cup.

Ladies Award: Amy Owens, TVMC Cup.

Clive Selby Award: Josh Weston, Clive Selby Shield.

Wyndham Rees Shield: Dilwyn John.

Gareth “Jaffa” Roberts Shield: Henri Cynwyl.

Spirit of the Club: Nia and Hawys Richards winning the Eurig Evans Shield.

Huw Jones (Seilach) Award: Hedd Wilshaw. Chairman’s Award and winning the Washington James Cup: Dylan Davies and Sue Davies.

The Teifi Valley Motor Club AGM will be held on 26 January at the Plough Hotel, Newcastle Emlyn at 7.45pm.

All welcome. Croeso i bawb.