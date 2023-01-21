OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,500 members who regularly post stunning pictures from across Pembrokeshire.

Each week we set our members a theme to take photos of and get dozens of submissions.

We're currently on the overall theme of animals and the specific theme this week was cats and our members didn't disappoint.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of cats sent in by our members.

Misty. Picture: Claire Hodges

Cosmo. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

'If I fits, I sits.' Picture: Cathy Deane

Nala. Picture: Zoe Workman

Zuri. Picture: Tony Rimmer

Yoda. Picture: Lyns Mason

