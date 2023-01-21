The 3 Amigos motorcycle group’s much-loved toy run raised £6,955 for Hywel Dda Health Charities.

The toy run, which took place on December 10, raised £3,000 for Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili Hospital and £3,955 for the Wish Fund.

The Wish Fund supports the Paediatric Palliative Care Service to create lasting memories for the children, young people and families they support.

Santa was amongst the riders on the run. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB)

The motorcycle group travelled around various locations across Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire collecting toys and donations on the lead up to the run.

On December 10, hundreds of motorcyclists travelled though many of the towns in south Pembrokeshire, finishing the run at the Conference Centre near Withybush Hospital where they delivered the toys and donations to the staff and enjoyed some light refreshments.

The £ Amigos enjoyed re-fuelling at Withybush Hospital's conference centre. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB)

Then, on Saturday September 17, the group, along with Santa, visited Cilgerran Ward, Glangwili, to deliver more toys to children in hospital.

Mark James, a member of the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group, said: “All of us have family or know someone whose children have needed care and treatment at Cilgerran Ward. We know the money donated goes towards helping make patients and families on the ward have a better experience.

“It's so good to see how much joy the toy run brings to all the people who come out to support us.

"Helping Santa visit and handing out presents to the children in hospital at Christmas creates such a worthwhile feeling.”

Santa looks on approvingly at the huge cheque and the mountain of toys collected by the 3 Amigos. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB)

Karen Thomas, head of therapeutic play, said: “A big thank you to everyone who supported the toy run. You are all amazing and we can’t thank you enough for everything that you do for us.

“These gifts bought much joy and happiness to the children and families we care for, who can often be faced with uncertainty and challenges.”