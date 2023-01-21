Where are the cheapest places to buy fuel In Pembrokeshire this week.
According to Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch, Asda in Pembroke Dock and Gulf on North Road Milford has the cheapest unleaded petrol at 139.7pence a litre.
The cheapest diesel can be found at Kiln Park Tenby and at Crymych petrol station at 159.9p.
The list of the top ten cheapest places to buy fuel is published by the Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch.
Group member John Durham said that this week’s list had become a lot tighter with 27 fuel stations in the Top Eight positions.
Here is the group’s list of the cheapest places to buy fuel in Pembrokeshire this week.
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 139.7p: Asda Pembroke Dock, Gulf North Road, Milford.
No. 2 - 139.9p: Robeston Wathen, Crossways Neyland, Green Garage Pembroke, Crymych, Tesco Milford Haven, Tesco Pembroke Dock.
No. 3 - 140.9: Kiln Park, Tenby Lamphey.
No. 4 - 142.7p: FiveWays Tenby.
No. 5 - 143.9p: Eglwyswrw, Llandewi Velfrey.
No. 6 - 144.9p: East Gate Narberth, Begelly/Kilgetty, Tesco Haverfordwest, Morrisons Haverfordwest, Letterston, Square and Compass, Fishguard, Pelcomb.
No. 7 - 145.9p: Glandy Cross, Clunderwen, Gernant, Maenclochog Johnston, Ocean Haze St Davids.
No. 8 - 149.9p: Texaco Withybush, Goodwick.
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 159.9p: Kiln Park Tenby, Crymych.
No. 2 - 161.9p: Eglwyswrw, FiveWays Tenby.
No. 3 - 162.7p: Asda Pembroke Dock, Gulf North Road Milford.
No. 4 - 162.9p: Crossways Neyland, Tesco Pembroke Dock, Begelly/Kilgetty, Robeston Wathen, Tesco Milford Haven, Green Garage Pembroke.
No. 5 - 164.9p: Pelcomb.
No. 6 - 165.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids.
No. 7 - 166.9p: Llandewi Velfrey
No. 8 - 167.9p: Glandy Cross, Clunderwen, Johnston, Letterston, Tesco Haverfordwest, Morrisons Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Square and Compass.
No. 9 - 168.9p: Gernant Garage Maenclochog
No. 10 - 169.9p: East Gate Narberth, Lamphey, Texaco Withybush
