A Pembrokeshire bed and breakfast is celebrating after winning an award a year for the past four years.

Ty Melin in Cosheston, most recently won the Croeso Award for the best B&B/Guest House in Pembrokeshire.

This is awarded by Pembrokeshire Tourism and judged by four independent travel consultants from around Britain. The main criteria for judging properties is the feedback, locally and on national sites like TripAdvisor and Booking.com.

The view from one of Ty Melin's three guest rooms. (Image: Ty Melin)

“This is all about customer satisfaction,” said Ty Melin Owner, Gareth Mills. “To be recognised for our excellence by the local agents is particularly satisfying. We are particularly proud of this award.

In 2021 Ty Melin won its most prestigious award to date; it was selected by HotelsCombined owned by KAYAK, to receive the official Recognition of Excellence Award 2021.

This award was based on an analysis of over 100 reviews on Booking.com.

The judges said: “Ty Melin has consistently produced a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts.

“Ty Melin now joins an elite group of hotels around the world that have been awarded the HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence”.

In 2020, despite the lockdowns, the B&B achieved The Resorts and Retreats Award by LUX magazine for The Best Boutique Luxury B&B in south west Wales and in 2019 Ty Melin won the SME Enterprise award for The Most Exclusive B&B in Pembrokeshire.

Ty Melin's Lavender en-suite room. (Image: Ty Melin)

“In 2023 we are looking ahead to welcoming more visitors to our B&B in Cosheston,” said Gareth.

“We are conscious that our village provides the excellent setting for people to visit Pembrokeshire and stay in a warm, friendly environment away from hustle and bustle of other more frequently visited tourist spots, yet makes everywhere in Pembrokeshire easily accessible.”