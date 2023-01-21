These are the people from the local area, or who committed crimes in the local area, who appeared at Swansea Crown Court this week.

The crown court is a higher tier of the UK judicial system than the magistrates court, it tends to deal with more serious crimes and has the power to hand down more stringent sentences.

On Tuesday Dylan Poupard, of Sunningdale Drive, Milford Haven, appeared before the court to admit breaching a community order.

Judge, Mr Recorder Simon Hughes, actually asked Poupard what he thought his sentence should be, before handing down a fine and giving him more time to complete the order.

Judge decides against jail for Milford man who breached court order

On Friday Ashley Roche of Parc Y Cefn, Fishguard appeared before a judge to admit intentionally strangling a woman, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill her.

He was remanded on bail until his sentence date next month but must not enter Pembrokeshire, must not contact his victim, must stay at an address in Swansea and must maintain an electronically tagged curfew.

Fishguard man admits strangulation, ABH and threatening to kill woman

Two men who grew cannabis plants with a street value of up to £250,000 in an isolated property in Ceredigion, were sentenced on Friday.

Elidon Zeka and Zeka was given a 30 week custodial sentence while Morin Lalaj will serve 29 weeks in custody.

Men sentenced for operating Ceredigion cannabis farm

A Romanian duo who stole thousands of pounds worth of printer ink, toothbrushes, Nicorette items and beauty products were also due to be sentenced on Friday.

However questions were raised in court about the pair’s immigration status and the case was adjourned.

Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire Tescos targeted by thieving duo