A Pembrokeshire charity has said that it will make an application to Pembrokeshire County Council for a zoo licence.

Sea Trust, which operates out of the Ocean Lab in Goodwick runs a catch and release aquarium during the spring and summer.

The charity, which also runs cetacean spotting trips and has an active volunteer presence monitoring the county’s waters, has submitted notice of intention to apply for a zoo licence.

Any venue where wild animals are kept for exhibition for seven or more days in any period of twelve months has to have a license under the Zoo Licensing Act 1981.

These regulations apply regardless of whether the venue charges for admission.

Licensed zoos range from traditional urban zoos and safari parks to small specialist collections such as butterfly houses and aquaria.

Sea Trust is submitting the application in order to give it scope to expand the Sea Mor aquarium in the future if funding permits.

The charity will make an application for a licence to run the aquarium during the next two months.

Once the written notice has been submitted, members of the public may view it, free of charge, at County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP on any working day between the hours of 9am and 5 pm.