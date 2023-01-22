People concerned about lung cancer symptoms can step aboard a very special bus next week, where they will be able to speak to a specialist nurse.
The Respiratory Innovation Wales (RIW) Bus will be visiting towns across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion in January and February. Its first stop is in Asda, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday, January 24.
The bus hosts the Lung Cancer Symptom Assessment Line (Lumen). This phone line service is funded by Moondance Cancer Initiative and provides an access point for people to speak with a specialist nurse to discuss their symptoms and be referred for a chest X-Ray, if needed, to investigate their symptoms.
The service is open to people over 40, registered with a GP practice in Hywel Dda UHB area to address their concerns about possible lung cancer symptoms and learn more about the Lumen Service and how it can help.
In Wales, more than 2,300 patients are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, however less than 20 per cent of these are diagnosed at an early stage. It has been shown that early diagnosis increases the chances of survival.
Lumen is available to anyone with any of these symptoms:
- Cough (more than three weeks)
- Losing weight without trying
- Shortness of breath
- Hoarse voice
- Repeated chest infections
- Chest pain
- More tired than usual
- Loss of appetite
- A lung condition with changing symptoms
The RIW Bus will be available at the following venues:
- ASDA Pembroke Dock - 24 January 2023
- Leekes, Crosshands - 31 January 2023
- National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth - 7 February 2023
- Tesco, Ceredigion - 21 February 2023
Patricia Rees, lung cancer triage Nurse at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Lumen provides people experiencing respiratory problems with direct access to a specialist nurse who can discuss their symptoms, and if appropriate, refer them for further investigation.
“We are working hard to ensure that lung cancer survival rate is improved through early detection.”
If you, a family member, or friend are 40 or above and have any of the above symptoms, you can access Lumen by calling 0300 3036142 or visiting the RIW Bus. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am - 2pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here