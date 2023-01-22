Tinder has revealed our first date fortunes based on our zodiac animals as Chinese New Year celebrations begin.

A new zodiac animal is selected to represent the year with 12 animals used in cycles to classify each annum.

2023 is the year of the Rabbit which is meant to represent peace, diplomacy and luck, according to tradition.

As we mark another Lunar New Year, a Chinese zodiac expert has shared each zodiac animal's fortunes as well as the animals that they are most compatible with and how to spot the lucky signs.

Fengshui Master Ms Adelina Pang commented: “As we bid goodbye to the roaring Tiger, we welcome the gentle Rabbit who is known to bring peace and prosperity in Chinese astrology.

"Young singles looking to meet someone new this year can expect to do so in an environment of calm and balanced energy.

"Whatever one’s relationship goals are this year, with these Zodiac readings and tips, young adult singles can make the best out of the Year of the Rabbit to bring new connections, improve their love luck and set themselves up for romantic success.”

2023's Chinese New Year is taking place on Sunday, January 22 and the lunar cycle will last until February 9, 2024.

The Chinese New year is tied to the lunar calendar and so is different from the New Year of the Gregorian calendar commonly used in Europe and in other parts of the world.

Chinese New Year traditionally lasts for 16 days with January 2 being New Year's Eve and February 5 being the day The Lantern Festival is held.

What year is The Year of The Rabbit?





The year of the Rabbit includes those born in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939 and so on.

Chinese Zodiac Expert, Feng Shui Master Adelina Pang, has shared its first date fortune for Rabbits this year, saying: "This is YOUR year. Literally. Take advantage of your meticulous nature to re-evaluate your dating priorities by setting expectations early on and engaging in healthy communication for a “hoppy” love life."

The expert has advised that you can activate your luck in different ways.

If you want to get your lucky first date, you should "go for simple hangouts such as taking a walk or grabbing coffee to ease yourself into the dating scene".

Tinder has also shared this top tip for Rabbits this year, writing: "Get potential matches on the same page as you by updating your Relationship Goals on your profile".

Rabbits' Lucky Matches: Goat, Pig, Dog

What year is The Year of The Dragon?





Your zodiac animal is a dragon if you are born in the years: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952 and so on.

Feng Shui Master Adelina Pang shared Dragons' first date fortunes for 2023, saying: "Just as a dragon would soar, your overall fortunes will bring you joy and a deep sense of fulfilment.

"Even when you feel less optimistic, don’t be afraid to soar and put yourself out there -- your personality and passions are what make you unique!"

If you want to activate your luck, you should bond over your shared passions on a first date including having a playdate with your fur babies, or going on a foodie date to find the best vegan restaurants in town.

Tinder has also shared its top dating tip for you this year, advising:" Select between 3-5 Interests on your profile to set yourself up for an authentic connection with matches who get your energy."

Dragons' Lucky Matches: Monkey, Rat, Rooster

What is The Year of The Snake?





If you are born in 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953 and so on, you were born in the year of the snake.

Your first date fortune for 2023, according to Feng Shui Master Adelina Pang is: "A sssseriously auspicious year for the Snakes, your energy and magnetic charm will see people drawn to you this year, influencing your relationships for the better.

"You may even find opportunities also calling from lands far and wide."

Your lucky first date this year is actually to go overseas with a new match.

Although it might be daunting and impossible, "nothing’s stopping you from being a tourist in your own country", the expert adds.

Tinder's Top Tip for snakes this year is: "Expand your horizons with Tinder Passport™. You can search by city or drop a pin on the map and begin liking, matching and chatting with others in the destination of your choice."

Snakes' Lucky Matches: Rooster, Ox, Monkey

What is The Year of The Horse?





The Year of The Horse covers those born in 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954 and so on.

The Chinese Zodiac Expert has given the following prediction for those with the Horse as their zodiac animal this year: "You will unfortunately be experiencing the tai sui, or the Chinese equivalent of mercury retrograde, throughout the year.

"Thankfully, your wise nature will help you rein in rash decisions since you know exactly what you’re looking for, and how you’re planning to achieve it.

Your lucky first date will be hosting a game night with your match to find out more about them through some lighthearted fun, according to the expert.

Tinder has also shared its top tip for Horses this year: "Your Tinder bio can be more than an ‘About Me’ section. Include your dating intentions to set expectations and attract your perfect match."

Horses' Lucky Matches: Tiger, Dog, Goat

What is The Year of The Goat?





The Goat is your zodiac animal if you are born in the following years: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943 and so on.

Your 2023 first date fortune goes as follows: "This year is truly the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) for you! Your mesmerising personality will see you forge new connections that will benefit both your love life and work prospects.

"You will also be a guiding force for others, so embrace being a wingmate! Your infectious energy might just be the spark we all need.

According to the Chinese Zodiac Expert and Tinder, your lucky first date looks like taking your BFF and your match out on a double date to an escape room!

"There’s no better way to get to know someone than by working to solve a problem together," the expert says.

Tinder's Top Tip for Goats in 2023 is: Add your job title on your Tinder bio. It’s a great way to find someone who understands your grind.

Lucky Matches: Pig, Rabbit, Horse

What year is The Year of The Monkey?





The Year of The Monkey covers the following years: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968 and so on...

Your first date fortune if you are born in The Year in The mOnkey: “Work hard, play hard” is your mantra this year. Make the most of this by going into dating with an open mind and not letting the opinions of others determine your self-worth - you're amazing just the way you are!"

If the Monkey is your zodiac animal, your lucky first date is to try out yoga or take meditation classes.

"You’ll find that it puts you in an amazing head space to get to know each other stress-free," the expert said.

Tinder's Top Tip for Monkeys is Nama-stay away from overthinking by hopping onto Explore to find a match to zen out with.

Lucky Matches: Rat, Dragon, Snake

What year is The Year of The Rooster?





The Year of The Rooster covers 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945 and more.

The Chinese Zodiac expert predicts that 2023 will bring the following fortune for Roosters: "Known for your fierce independence, it's no surprise that you find yourself gravitating towards personal development this year.

"But that doesn’t mean you have to put your love life on the sidelines – dating is an amazing way to (re-)discover yourself and work on your relational skills!

If you are a Rooster, your lucky first date will be getting to know each other better by volunteering at a cause you both find meaningful.

Meanwhile, Tinder's Top Tip for your dating life this year is: "Stances on social issues could make or break a match. Share about causes you believe in in your bios to attract like-minded matches."

Lucky Matches: Snake, Ox, Dragon

What year is The Year of The Dog?





The year of The Dog includes the people born in the following years: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958 and so on...

Fengshui Master Ms Adelina Pang has predicted your 2023 fortune: "Craving for some puppy love? Blessed with Love Luck this year, those born in the Year of the Dog will see double the good fortune when it comes to dating, so seize every opportunity to meet new people."

Your lucky first date will be to "bring the Tinder experience from URL to IRL on an activity-based first date - keep your sharp ears out for a new concert or sniff out an upcoming sporting event".

Tinder'sTop Tip for you is: Sporty and active, those born in the Year of the Dog can try adding your Workout preferences to your Tinder bio.

Lucky Matches: Tiger, Horse, Rabbit

What year is The Year of The Pig?





The Year of The Pig includes people born in the following years: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947 and so on...

The Chinese Zodiac expert has told your first date fortune for 2023: "As luck will have it, all signs points to you being #blessed this year, with many opportunities to shine without hard setbacks.

"Make use of this opportunity to fully embrace your true self to make real connections and avoid being misunderstood."

If your zodiac is a pig, your lucky first date is: "Break the ice by singing your hearts out together at karaoke".

Tinder's Top Tip for you is: "Connect with people who are on your wavelength by adding your life’s soundtrack to your profile via Spotify Anthems. In fact, 40% of members aged 18-25 have their anthem on their profile and have experienced nearly a 10% increase in matches".

Lucky Matches: Rabbit, Goat, Tiger

What year is The Year of The Rat?





If you were born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020, your zodiac animal is the rat.

Ms Adelina Pang predicts for you: "Love does not need to take a back seat while your career flourishes this year.

"Your excellent Love Luck will give you the extra "oomph" you need to make yourself irresistible to the matches you meet, so let the charm you have at work translate into all aspects of your life - including your dates!"

If you're a Rat, your lucky first date will be: "Leverage on your star-powered confidence and plan a date activity outside your comfort zone. Maybe bouldering, where you can climb the relationship ladder and fall for each other?"

Tinder's Top Tip for you is: Use Tinder’s Desk Mode feature to swipe confidently - and inconspicuously - in between work. All you need to do is head to Tinder.com on your computer to get started.

Lucky Matches: Monkey, Dragon, Ox

What year is The Year of The Ox?





People born in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949 and 1937 are born in The Year Of The Ox.

If your zodiac animal is the Ox, your 2023 fortune is: "Bask in this year’s relaxing energy to enjoy life’s pleasures with a match. But be careful with your finances this year and remember that potential matches with true intentions will see you for you."

This year, your lucky first date will be: "Take your match to enjoy simple (and affordable) pleasures like cloud watching or discover the outdoors together with a hike at your local trail."

Tinder has shared a Top Tip with you: Find out your match’s Communication Style or Love Language from their Tinder bios. This might reveal the best ways to connect with your Match without breaking the bank!

Lucky Matches: Rooster, Snake, Rat

What year is The Year of The Tiger?





If you are born in the years 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022, then your zodiac animal is the tiger.

According to the Chinese Zodiac expert, this is your 2023 first date fortune: "You may find this year a tad challenging when it comes to your Love Luck.

"But practising radical kindness on your partner or new match with simple, meaningful gestures will go a long way in squashing the bad qi (or energy)."

Your Lucky First Date is: Wow a match by planning your next date around their Interests. Creative activities like Camping, BBQs, Trying New Things, and Street Food all made it into the top 10 trending global Interests on Tinder.

And Tinder's Top Tip for you is: "Be attentive to your matches — find the small things in their photographs (their most recent holiday to their favourite outdoor activity) and read their bios! A partner who notices the littlest details increases the chances at a successful match."

Lucky Matches: Horse, Dog, Pig