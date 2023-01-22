A community project that has turned Haverfordwest’s derelict old post office into a multi-functional venue boasting a café, bar, entertainment space, gallery and offices has set its sights on turning another town centre eyesore into something beautiful.

Over the past five years Haverhub has turned the old post office and sorting office on Quay Street in Haverfordwest into a vibrant community space with the help of a small paid staff and a team of dedicated volunteers.

“The biggest reward for all the hard work our small team has volunteered since 2017, is hearing our community café full of happy chatting people of all ages as I drop in to do my shifts.” says Gitti Coats the project founder.

Haverhub now hopes to work its magic on a derelict old warehouse which backs onto its DEPOT event space to transform it into useful entrance and storage spaces.

In front of the old warehouse (L-R) Jerry Evans and Gitti Coats (Haverhub directors), Alan Buckfield – Mayor representing HTC, Peter Stock for the Perrot’s trust and Dr Steven Jones representing the PCC Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund. (Image: Haverhub)

The funding has been secured and Gitti says that the legal negotiations are currently being finalised.

“Already we have our hands full fitting in all the booking requests for meeting rooms, class spaces, events and private gatherings,” said Gitti.

“We have had grants to save the old post office, and next on the huge to-do-list is to get the rear of the site improved to offer better facilities while retaining the warehouse vibe much loved by many, most recently our Wednesday night Open Mic community”.

Negotiations to buy the derelict warehouse have gone on for almost four years as Haverhub’s team was determined to find a way to include it in the site for the community.

“Apart from discussions with the Carmarthenshire owner, we have asked for financial help from organisations who are keen to see improvements to the town centre and I am delighted to say we have scraped together the funds to purchase this next challenge,” said Gitti.

The team has secured major support came from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund, and smaller equally essential contributions from the Perrot’s Trust and Haverfordwest Town Council.

Just behind the eyesore Haverhub has created an event space known as The Depot. (Image: Haverhub)

“We had hoped to have completed on this purchase by now, but legal details are still being finalised,” said Gitti.

“Step one however, is having the money. So a big thank you to our local funders.

“Everyone is dying to see this eyesore turned into something wonderful at long last, as part of creating a sociable and attractive quayside.

“I hope it will also boost Quay Street to become the social heart of Haverfordwest, bringing together people of all ages and interests. Well- you’ve got to dream, or nothing happens!”