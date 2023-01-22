House prices in Pembrokeshire have dropped by 1.8 per cent – more than the average for Wales – in Pembrokeshire according to the latest figures.

The Land Registry’s November figures show the average Pembrokeshire house price at £245,876– a 1.8 per cent decrease on October.

The monthly drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the county grow by 9.6 per cent over the last year.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Pembrokeshire in November – they dropped 1.9 per cent in price, to £344,016 on average, but over the last year, prices rose by 9.3 per cent.

Among other types of property semi-detached houses were down 1.7 per cent monthly but up 10.5 per cent annually; averaging at £218,056.

Terraced houses were down 1.6 per cent monthly but up 10.4 per cent annually, averaging £183,556 and flats were down 1.9 per cent monthly but up 5.7 per cent annually at an average price of £118,278.

First-time buyers in Pembrokeshire spent an average of £221,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £72,000 more than in November 2017.

By comparison, those selling up and buying another property paid £274,000 on average in November – 23.7 percent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 11.6 per cent more than the average price in Wales (£220,000) in November for a property in Pembrokeshire.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Pembrokeshire has risen by £22,000 – putting the area 19th among Wales’s 22 local authorities for price annual growth.

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Property prices increased by 10.3 per cent in the year to November, slowing from 12.4 percent in October.

Across Wales property prices decreased by 1.6 per cent from October to November.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, added: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”