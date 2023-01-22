From plans to open a Greggs in a popular resort town to a motorist falling to his knees in court and begging a judge not to jail him, here are our five most read stories this week- just in case you missed them the first time round.

News of bakery giant Greggs’ plans to move to a larger premises in Tenby and open a café there garnered the most interest.

The bakery giant has applied for planning for a ground floor shop and first floor café in the resort’s former Shoe Zone premises.

However, Tenby Town council is not happy with the proposals.

Greggs plan to open shop and café in former Shoe Zone premises, Tenby

A court case where a local businesswoman drove her Mercedes A Class through a popular Pembrokeshire town while nearly three times over the drink drive limit was our second most read piece of news this week.

Hannah Van Dijk pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and was sentenced accordingly.

Businesswoman drove through Narberth three times over limit

Sean Burns’ appearance in court gained the third biggest amount of reads. Burns, the owner of what was dubbed a ‘horror farm’ back in 2019 has been banned from keeping animals indefinitely.

At the magistrates court on Wednesday he admitted to keeping lovebirds, tortoises and dogs at Bramble Hall farm and at another address.

Owner of Bramble Hall 'horror farm' broke law by keeping animals

Another errant motorist’s court appearance gained a lot of interest this week. Louis Smith fell to his knees in court and begged the district judge “Please, please don’t send me to prison! Please!”

Smith admitted driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance and of possessing cannabis. He was holidaying in Pembrokeshire with his three kids and girlfriend.

Motorist falls to his knees before Haverfordwest magistrates

Our fifth most read concerns that favourite British topic- the weather. The Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice as the region saw temperatures plummet last Monday night.

Sure enough a dusting of snow followed and you delighted us with your wintry pictures.