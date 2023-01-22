These are the people from Pembrokeshire, or who have committed a crime in Pembrokeshire, who appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this week.

Click on the link highlighted in the summary to take you to the full story.

Sean Burns, the owner of what has been dubbed a ‘horror farm’ back in 2019 appeared at the court on Wednesday. He admitted to keeping lovebirds, tortoises and dogs at Bramble Hall Farm and at another address.

Burns was banned from keeping animals indefinitely in February 2020.

Cameron Fisher, 22, appeared before the court to deny inflicting grievous bodily harm on Paul Prater at Sands Nightclub, Saundersfoot. The case had been sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Joshua Spicer of Long Mains, Monkton admitted burgling Andrew Rees Butchers in High Street, Narberth.

He broke into the premises and stole meat, clothing and stationery of an unknown value on Saturday, January 14.

A father of four lost his driving licence for three years after admitting taking cocaine at a motorbike rally in St Ishmaels.

Ian Evans of Milford Haven had gained employment as a mechanic just a day before his court appearance.

Another drug-driver was Jack Clarke of South Road, Pembroke, who drove with a cocaine byproduct in his blood.

The 18-year-old student was fined and disqualified.

A motorist who drove 400 metres while over the drink drive limit admitted his crime to the magistrates. Richard Harding will be dealt with next month at a special measures hearing.

A local businesswoman drove her Mercedes A Class through a popular Pembrokeshire town while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

Hannah Van Dijk pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and was sentenced accordingly.

Another errant motorist’s court appearance gained a lot of interest this week. Louis Smith fell to his knees in court and begged the district judge “Please, please don’t send me to prison! Please!”

Smith admitted driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance and of possessing cannabis. He was holidaying in Pembrokeshire with his three kids and girlfriend.

A warrant for his arrest had been previously issued.

Magistrates also deal with breaches of community orders that they have imposed for previous crimes.

A Milford mum was ordered to pay a total of £140 after admitting missing two appointments with the probation service.