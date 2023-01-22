Dr Who is filming in Pembrokeshire today.

The cult BBC series is filming today, reportedly on the coast path between Penally and Lydstep.

Local reports say that the filming is currently taking place on the clifftop at Proud Giltar, between Penally and Lydstep. With the TARDIS on view right at the top and several lorries and vans parked in the field below.

Filming is currently taking place for the new series of Dr Who which is set to air next year.

In this Millie Gibson plays Doctor Who’s new companion, Ruby Sunday, while the fifteenth doctor is played by Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who will take control of the TARDIS over the festive period in 2023 when the first episode airs.

New cast members include Anita Dobson best known for her role as alcoholic landlady of the Queen Vic in Eastender many moons ago. The BBC has announced that Dobson, who was spotted filming in Bristol, will make a guest appearance in the next season but has not revealed any details of her character.

Also spotted in Bristol was Michelle Greenidge. On Friday the BBC confirmed that the It’s A Sin and After Life actor was also a part of the new cast.

Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, also features in the next series.

Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam Tenby as the next filming location would not be so farfetched. According to tardis.fandom.com, the resort featured in the 2005 revival series.

It was the place that the Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, and her mother Jackie, played by Camille Coduri, went on holiday to every year prior to Rose meeting the Doctor and was one of the only places Rose could travel to.

The BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary, with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa will then take over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive season 2023.

Keep your eyes peeled for any stars and don't forget to send us your shots.