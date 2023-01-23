HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website

Marty - two years old, male, Jack Russell cross Collie. When Marty arrived he was very shut down and at first wouldn't even move and would stand with his tail tucked firmly between his legs. He has now started to settle in and has even offered us a gentle little tail wag. He is happy to share his kennel and would need another kind dog in his new home. With time, love and patience he is going to be the most wonderful boy.

Fergie - five years old, male, German Shepherd. Fergie is a magnificent, handsome GSD who has come to us to find a loving home. If you are looking for a big dog who is loyal, smart and friendly then he is your boy! He would like to be an only dog and needs a cat free home.

Mouse - four years old, female, Shih Tzu Cross. Mouse is a busy, curious and friendly girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is a cracking little dog who is very happy with both people and dogs. She can already walk on a lead and trots along happily with a waggy tail! She could live with other dogs or be an only dog.

Mika - 1 year old, female, Pomsky (Pomeranian cross Husky). Mika is a very frightened girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is very shut down at the moment and tries to avoid us and pretends we can't see her! Mika is a little smaller than the size of a husky and relies on her kennel friends so will definitely need a home where there is at least one other dog who will allow her to cuddle up with them for comfort and support if she wants to.

Toby - 14 years old, male, Bichon Frise. Toby is a lovely older gentleman who was adopted from us as a puppy. He has very sadly found his way back to us after his owner died and there was no one to look after him. Although his little heart is broken, he is the most affectionate and well mannered boy. He seems to be a little hard of hearing, has cataracts forming and some warts but this is to be expected due to his golden age. He could either be homed as an only dog or with very kind and gentle dogs that will be his friend.