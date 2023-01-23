A Haverfordwest man will face a crown court trial, charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Dominic Dewick, of Harrier Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court to deny sexually penetrating a girl under the age of 13 both with his finger and his tongue.
The offences are alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2017.
Magistrates, sitting on January 10, declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.
Dewick, 44, was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at Swansea Crown Court on February 10.
