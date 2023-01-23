A Haverfordwest man who screamed abuse at two 14-year-old girls and asked them if they were lesbians as they waited outside their school has appeared before town magistrates for sentence.

Pleading guilty to three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour this week was Paul Jenkins, 38 of Foley Way, Haverfordwest.

The incident took place on the afternoon of December 5, 2022.

“Both girls were 14 years old, and as they waited outside the school, the defendant approached them and asked them if they were lesbians and said that he was gay,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He went on to say that if the girls reported him, he’d find them. One of them tried to bang the school window but the defendant tried to grab her.”

Police officers were called and immediately noticed that Jenkins was highly intoxicated.

Jenkins, who appeared via a video link from Swansea Prison, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He was extremely upset at the time, he was drunk, and he didn’t realise that the individuals were children,” he said.

“He was just asking for help, but of course he went about that in completely the wrong way.”

Mr Lloyd confirmed that Jenkins is now eager to engage with the probation service to help him address his issues.

After listening to the evidence, district judge Mark Leighton sentenced Jenkins to eight weeks in custody.

“Your behaviour was appalling and you caused the girls a great deal of worry,” he said.

