A west Wales breeder took the double at a Hereford sale of Bluefaced Leicesters – securing the championship ticket and clinching the day’s top price of 3600gns.

The Haverfordwest flock of Messrs R G and R A Jones and Son then went on to take a clutch of the highest prices.

The sale leader from was a 2019-born traditional type female, Robleston 2963/M002 who had previously stood reserve champion as a ewe lamb at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019. She’s by Piel View 3935/L001 and out of a homebred female by a Cernyw tup. She sold carrying twins to Tyhir 4851/N003 to Llion Jones, Tywyn, Gwynedd, who was buying foundation females for his new flock on the day.

Carrying on a fantastic run of traditional Blues from the Robleston flock, the Jones family were next in the running at 1600gns selling Robleston 2963/M057, another 2019-born female again by the Piel View tup. Carrying twins to North Burndale 4466/P002, this one went home was F Bennet-Havard, Kidwelly.

Next up at 1300gns was Robleston 2963/M045, another 2019-born female by the Piel View tup. Carrying twins to North Burndale 4466/P002, this one was knocked down to D L and L J Jones, Llandrindod Wells.

The same buyer then purchased a 2018-born female, Robleston 2963/L002, for 1000gns. By a Burndale tup, this one was carrying twins to the North Burndale tup.

Also at 1000gns was Robleston 2963/L045, a 2018-born daughter of the Burndale tup, again out of a homebred female by Cernyw 1070/G016. This one was offered carrying triplets to the North Burndale tup and was knocked down to previous buyer Llion Jones.

At 800gns and leading the crossing type females on offer was a 2021-born female from E A Rees of the Llanidloes-based Hendy flock. By Nunscleugh 408/K021 and out of a homebred female by a Riddings tup, this one sold in lamb to Yore House 790/R026 to A Rowlands and Son, Nantmel.

Averages: 42 breeding females £555.25; 15 ewe lambs £243.60 (Hereford Market Auctioneers).