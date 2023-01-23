An 18-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with impersonating a police constable whilst carrying an air rifle through a residential part of Pembroke Dock.

Saul Miskin appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week when he pleaded guilty to entering Ocean Way, Pennar on Saturday August 13 whilst impersonating a police constable and making statements that suggested he was a serving officer.

He has also admitted possessing the air gun in a public place.

MORE NEWS

Sentencing was adjourned in order for probation reports to be prepared.

Miskin, of The Crescent, Ocean Way, Pennar, was released on unconditional bail.

He will return to Haverfordwest magistrates on February 15 for sentencing.

http://